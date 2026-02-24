Rollback in sight for SLS rocket; NASA’s Artemis II launch date still uncertain

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA has announced a Wednesday rollback for its SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.

Their return to the Vehicle Assembly Building will be for repairs deemed necessary after last Thursday’s wet dress rehearsal for the upcoming Artemis II mission.

NASA had hoped to launch the mission with four astronauts on a trip around the Moon as soon as next month.

Agency officials said the wet dress uncovered an issue with the flow of helium gas in the rocket’s upper stage.

Recent high winds and other weather conditions have created a challenge for teams working to complete pre-rollback preparations on the launch pad.

“We see now the wind and even this cold weather that we’re facing the next few days will offer some challenges and so safety of course is the highest priority and so this work is best done back in the Vehicle Assembly Building,” Florida Tech’s Dr. Don Platt told Channel 9.

The 4-mile journey back to the VAB is expected to take up to 12 hours.

NASA has not yet said what time the Feb. 25 roll back will start.

