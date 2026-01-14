Rolling Loud Orlando 2026 lineup announced

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Rolling Loud festival, also known as the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world, announced its lineup on Wednesday.

The lineup announcement comes almost a week after the festival announced it’s making its only appearance in Orlando.

Rolling Loud took to social media to announce the lineup for its three-day festival, featuring headliners such as NBA Youngboy, Sexyy Red, and Playboi Carti.

ON SALE NOW 🔥🔥🔥



ROLLING LOUD USA 2026 🏟️



THE MAIN STAGE FOR HIP-HOP

ONLY RL IN THE STATES THIS YEAR



MAY 8 - 10 :: CAMPING WORLD STADIUM



AND MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED 👀



FOR 3-DAY PASSES:

👉 https://t.co/6kXy6jp3sQ pic.twitter.com/4S6eD4J1yb — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 14, 2026

The three-day music festival will take place from May 8 to 10 at Camping World Stadium.

Tickets are on sale on the Rolling Loud website.

