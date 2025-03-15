The Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival returns

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 2025 Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival returns to Commons Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 16th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The family-friendly annual event brings thousands of visitors to the area and has a little something for everyone to enjoy a good time for the weekend.

The Seafood Festival offers nautical lovers an opportunity to enjoy a great lineup of live music, entertainment and more.

Everyone will have access to a grand assortment of vendors featuring clothing or jewelry to unique and nautical-themed merchandise.

Remember to come hungry because the 2025 Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival celebrates the love of all things seafood with delicious dishes ranging from fish, conch, lobster, shrimp, oysters, crabs and more.

There will also be plenty of landlubber foods to choose from, and large shade tents and pavilions will be available on-site for your dining comfort.

Kids can burn off some energy in the free “Little Fins Kid’s Zone,” which has bounce houses, slides and interactive games.

While at the festival, kids of all ages will have the opportunity to meet a real mermaid and should be on the lookout for pirate characters roaming about.

