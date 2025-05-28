Run-down hotel turned into affordable housing property in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A run-down hotel has now transformed into an affordable living community.

City leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday morning for the grand opening of the Palm Garden Orlando Apartments.

The 150-unit property features one-bedroom units. Five lucky new residents were randomly selected to receive a completely furnished apartment, all the way down to towels and plates.

Nathaniel Longston was one of those lucky residents. He stepped into his brand-new furnished apartment for the first time Wednesday.

The complex is first place he’s had to call home in more than two years.

“It’s kind of been stressful,” Longston said. “I get VA pension, some of the money isn’t enough to afford the housing. A lot of the places want you to make three times the money.”

Longston isn’t alone. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said affordable housing is one of the top problems in the city.

“We don’t have enough unit’s, number one, that exasperates the homeless issue,” Dyer said. “People who may have not been homeless in the past just can’t make it.”

What was once the Ambassador Hotel on West Colonial Drive now serves as this safe and affordable community.

With the help of One Stop Cares and multiple community partners, the units will serve as a beacon of hope for residents who make at or less than 80% of the area median income.

Those partnerships, and $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, are making it possible for residents to get back on their feet.

Longston said in addition to his social security and VA benefits he now plans to secure a part time job.

“Sometimes I suffer from depression and anxiety,” Longston said. “Being on the street took my level way up. Now I feel calmness and peace. Just having a safe place to sleep at night, I’m going to be proud of that.”

Multiple units are being prioritized for Orange County Public School employees. Interested residents should call 689-312-6270 or visit onestophousing.com/apply-online to apply.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group