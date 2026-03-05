Sanford introduces new info kiosk at Magnolia Square

SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford has installed a new information kiosk in the heart of downtown at Magnolia Square.

The station is designed to provide visitors with local transit details and updates on community activities.

The kiosk offers access to trolley schedules and information regarding special events.

City officials introduced the technology to help keep the public informed while visiting the downtown area.

The Magnolia Square location serves as a central point for pedestrians navigating the downtown district.

City officials say a second kiosk is scheduled for installation later this month. That unit will be placed near the Ritz Theater.

