Sanford man had 900 child porn images on phone, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — A child pornography investigation that started about seven months ago has led to an arrest in Sanford.

Police say the investigation started when they were alerted to child pornography being uploaded to an online messenger service in December. Investigators traced the images to a home occupied by Silverio Edinson Paez Lezama.

A forensic analysis of his cellphone revealed approximately 900 images related to child pornography that he got online, according to police.

Paez Lezama, 47, is now facing multiple counts of child pornography possession, including enhanced charges for particular images.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-8477 or at www.crimeline.org .

