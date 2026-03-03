Sanford Police Department seeking suspect who approached children at Mike Kirby Park

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police investigators are asking for the community’s help to identify a man who approached two children at Mike Kirby Park on March 1.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the park located at 2199 Oregon Ave.

According to the Sanford Police Department, the man made vulgar comments to the children.

Investigators stated the individual also possibly partially exposed his genitalia during the encounter.

Police described the suspect as a white male with a small build and black, medium-length hair. At the time of the encounter, he was seen wearing a tan sweater and maroon pajama-style pants.

Investigators are specifically asking residents in the area of The Retreat at Twin Lakes to review their home surveillance systems.

Police believe recorded footage from the neighborhood could reveal more information regarding the man’s identity or his movements during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspicious person is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group