Sanford police seek help identifying suspected Peeping Tom caught on camera

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford said they are seeking help identifying a possible Peeping Tom.

Officers said a suspicious man was captured on security camera on Dec. 23.

Investigators said the man was allegedly looking into a resident’s windows and unlawfully entered a fenced-in backyard.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and 12th Street.

The individual used a green blanket with a duck logo to conceal their identity while attempting to survey the property.

This reported behavior is not an isolated incident.

Over the past month, the Sanford Police Department has received reports of similar suspicious activities, suggesting that the same individual may be involved in these cases.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.

