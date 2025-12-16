Sanford police step up enforcement to protect pedestrians and cyclists

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford are increasing efforts to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

The Sanford Police Department will increase patrols focusing on pedestrian and cyclist safety until May 2026.

Seminole County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for deadly or serious traffic crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.

The police initiative aims to crack down on dangerous driving and unsafe habits among both pedestrians and cyclists.

In addition to monitoring traffic, officers will issue warnings and citations as necessary during this period of increased enforcement.

The goal is not only to penalize bad behavior but also to educate the public on safe practices when navigating shared roadways.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group