Santa Claus begins his annual tour around Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — Santa Claus is scheduled to start his yearly tour around Ocoee tonight, spreading holiday cheer with assistance from local police and firefighters.

From 5:30 to 9:00 PM, Santa will ride through neighborhoods, tossing out candy and collecting donations along the way. This event marks the beginning of several stops Santa will make before Christmas.

Residents can enjoy Santa’s parade through the community, spreading joy to children and adults. Collaboration with police and firefighters guarantees a safe, festive environment.

For those interested in catching a glimpse of Santa during his tour, the full schedule is available here, allowing families to plan their evening accordingly.

Santa’s tour is a cherished tradition in Ocoee that brings the community together to celebrate the holiday season. With several more stops scheduled, residents have multiple chances to participate in the festivities.

