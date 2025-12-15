Santa Claus and elves brought holiday cheer to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Santa Claus and his elves brought holiday cheer to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando on Monday, December 15. They brightened the day by washing windows and spending time with the patients, spreading joy and warmth throughout the hospital.

The holiday event included the window-washing team from A-1 Orange Exterior Building Services, who rappelled down the hospital’s exterior dressed as Santa and his helpers. This effort aims to entertain and boost the morale of young patients and their families during the holiday season.

Window washers dressed as Santa’s elves were hanging around all day, washing the windows of the new Nemours Children’s Hospital in Lake Nona and bringing holiday cheer to visiting families and patients. Many of the children made their way outside to get a peek. Others watched from inside. Most of Nemours is floor to ceiling windows so it’ll take the elves most of the week to get them all cleaned.

A-1 Orange Exterior Building Services has partnered with Nemours Children’s Hospital since 2012, offering biannual window-washing. The crew’s cheerful appearance is a wonderful tradition that brings joy and comfort to young patients.

The hospital’s Child Life program hosts this event to help make the hospital a more comfortable and enjoyable place for children, offering fun non-medical activities and playtime.

Patients and their families have the wonderful opportunity to watch and interact with Santa and his elves right from their hospital rooms or while they’re waiting for appointments. It truly adds a magical touch to their day, making the experience more joyful and memorable.

