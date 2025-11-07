Santa Workshop Experience returns to ICON Park with free carousel rides for kids

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Santa Workshop Experience returns to ICON Park in Orlando, offering families a chance to meet Santa and enjoy free carousel rides for children under 13.

The annual event, running from Nov.8 to Dec. 24, transforms ICON Park into a holiday wonderland, complete with twinkling lights and festive decorations.

The event organizers say families can capture holiday portraits with Santa and enjoy exclusive discounts to nearby attractions like Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.

This year, the Santa Workshop Experience includes a complimentary ride on the Carousel on the Promenade for all children under 13. For children under 42 inches tall, a parent or guardian can also ride for free, ensuring the whole family can join in the fun.

The Santa Workshop Experience has been a holiday tradition in Central Florida since 2002, and its relocation to ICON Park in 2020 has allowed the event to expand with new offerings and photo opportunities.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, ICON Park will feature a 50-foot Christmas tree, which will be lit during the I-Drive District Holiday Tree Lighting event on November 21 at 6 p.m. The event will include live entertainment and remarks from local leaders to kick off the holiday season in Orlando.

