Sarasota County gambling crackdown results in seizure of cash and slot machines

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office seized 69 illegal slot machines and $62,376 in cash during a coordinated enforcement operation on May 27. The operation, known as Operation Early Morning, targeted two illegal gambling locations in Sarasota County.

The operation involved executing search warrants at Bingo Palace, located at 2029 South Tamiami Trail in Venice, and at an unnamed casino at 4235 Clark Road in Sarasota. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigative agency and requested assistance from the FGCC for the warrant execution.

This enforcement operation follows the Florida Legislature’s approval of two new enforcement units for the Florida Gaming Control Commission. These units aim to strengthen the state’s response to illegal gambling.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the illegal gambling operations remains ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group