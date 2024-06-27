Scattered storms move into metro Orlando as summer weather pattern continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect scattered afternoon storms each day this week as the summer pattern rolls on.

Conditions will be hot and humid, with temperatures in the low to middle 90s.

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields is in Severe Weather Center 9, tracking storms moving into the metro now.

Tropical activity Things are beginning to heat up in the tropics. (WFTV)

Meanwhile in the tropics, activity continues to bubble up.

Shields said an area in the Western Caribbean will stay south and slide toward Belize and Mexico.

He said some development is possible, but it poses no threat to Florida.

“The other area in the Atlantic will develop and move toward the Caribbean as a tropical storm,” Shields said. “As far as long term prospects go, it’s too early to tell. But it needs to be watched. There is a chance it could develop further into a hurricane in the Caribbean.”

He said activity is busy for this time of year, saying that the current weather pattern is more similar to that of August than late June.

