Scattered downpours throught the evening and the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hot and humid conditions with scattered downpours have formed and will continue through sunset.

Watch for pockets of heavy rain, even localized street flooding.

Lightning will be the other main risk today.

It’ll be more quiet overnight and early morning tomorrow, with showers later in the day.

Evening forecast: Saturday, June 29 (WFTV)

Late morning through around 6pm will bring the highest chance of rain Sunday.

The next few days will bring the highest rainfall to our inland areas farther west.

