Scattered showers to clear up, fog to develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — We closed out the weekend with more rain and storms, but drier air is on the return.

Scattered activity will come to a close late this evening, with fog developing. Some fog may be dense, with morning lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday Morning WX Report Forecast: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Drier air pushes into the area to start the work week. Just a stray shower is anticipated on Monday, with warm highs in the upper 80s.

The dry air remains in place for midweek, with a minimal rain chance. Temps Tuesday and Wednesday will soar to near 90 degrees.

Changes arrive Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Scattered showers and a few storms will be likely, with cooler highs in the mid-80s.

Low rain chances continue into Friday and the weekend, with temps holding in the low to mid 80s.

