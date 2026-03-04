Scattered showers return as moisture builds late week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a mostly dry and warm Wednesday, but higher rain chances are on the way.
A few light showers will be possible this evening, with dry conditions returning overnight. Some patchy fog will likely develop, with morning lows in the mid-60s.
Higher rain chances arrive for Thursday, as a touch more moisture pushes into the area. Scattered showers are anticipated, with highs in the mid-80s.
Even higher rain chances are likely for Friday, with the best chance for activity in the PM hours. Temps for Friday will be in the mid-80s.
The weekend will feature scattered showers, but a washout is not anticipated. The best chance for activity will be Saturday, with weekend temps in the mid-80s.
The rain chances will linger into next week, with daily showers and warm highs in the upper 80s.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group