Scattered showers return as moisture builds late week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a mostly dry and warm Wednesday, but higher rain chances are on the way.

A few light showers will be possible this evening, with dry conditions returning overnight. Some patchy fog will likely develop, with morning lows in the mid-60s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 (WFTV)

Higher rain chances arrive for Thursday, as a touch more moisture pushes into the area. Scattered showers are anticipated, with highs in the mid-80s.

Even higher rain chances are likely for Friday, with the best chance for activity in the PM hours. Temps for Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 (WFTV)

The weekend will feature scattered showers, but a washout is not anticipated. The best chance for activity will be Saturday, with weekend temps in the mid-80s.

The rain chances will linger into next week, with daily showers and warm highs in the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group