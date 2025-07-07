Scattered storms possible Monday as heat index nears 105 in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical moisture has moved out of the area, bringing drier conditions expected for Monday and Tuesday.

While scattered thunderstorms remain possible during the afternoon, widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

However, the strongest storms could produce wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and pockets of heavy rain.

The heat index will be a significant factor to monitor over the next couple of days, with values potentially reaching between 100 and 105 in the warmest spots.

Rain chances are expected to increase on Wednesday, which will likely decrease the heat index.

Aside from the remnants of Chantal, no new tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group