School bus crashes into car in Apopka; several taken to hospital, police say

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka are investigating a crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Park Avenue and East Votaw Road.

Officers said the school bus appeared to have rear-ended a car.

The driver of the car went to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said a few high school students who were riding the bus were also taken to a hospital at their parents’ request.

Officers at the scene told Channel 9 there were no obvious injuries to any of the students.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

