Sea breeze to bring showers and storms to parts of Central Florida Thursday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience summer-like conditions on Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

While no dense fog advisories are in effect, patchy fog is present in parts of the region Thursday morning.

Morning temperatures started in the 60s and low 70s before an expected climb into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

A sea breeze pattern is likely to bring showers and storms to areas west of the metro this afternoon and evening.

Morning commuters may encounter patchy fog across various parts of Central Florida.

The afternoon weather will be driven by a summer-like sea breeze pattern.

This setup is expected to trigger showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Most of this activity will be concentrated in areas west of the metropolitan district.

This weather cycle is forecast to repeat over the next several afternoons.

Meteorologists expect the pattern to provide beneficial rainfall to interior communities that have been following typical summer-like conditions.

High temperatures are forecast to reach near-record levels next week. The heat is expected to peak in the upper 80s.

