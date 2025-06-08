SEA LIFE Aquarium opens at LEGOLAND, showcasing marine life and conservation

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — SEA LIFE, the world’s largest family of aquariums, celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at LEGOLAND on Friday to a massive crowd of guests.

Part of a network of 50 aquariums worldwide, SEA LIFE hosts over 20 million visitors each year. Guests can view underwater tunnels and interact with over 180,000 marine creatures in themed habitats.

SEA LIFE, with its SEA LIFE TRUST program, works to protect oceans and the marine life within them.

For more information, visit www.VisitSEALIFE.com and www.SEALIFETRUST.org.

0 of 5 SEA LIFE LEGOLAND OPENING SEA LIFE LEGOLAND OPENING SEA LIFE LEGOLAND OPENING SEA LIFE LEGOLAND OPENING SEA LIFE LEGOLAND OPENING

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group