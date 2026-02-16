Sea turtle nesting season begins in Florida

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The 2026 sea turtle nesting season is officially underway.

A leatherback sea turtle nested in Juno Beach last week, marking the first recorded nest of the season.

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society confirmed the nesting activity and is advising beachgoers to exercise caution.

The organization wants to ensure that nesting mothers are not disturbed as they return to the shore.

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society issued a reminder to the public as the season begins.

The organization emphasized that beachgoers should maintain a safe distance from any turtles they encounter.

Specifically, the group noted that activities such as flash photography or making loud noises can negatively affect the animals.

According to the society, these interruptions can cause a mother turtle to become distressed and abandon her nest before laying her eggs.

Officials recommend that visitors stay away from the animals to ensure the nesting process is not interrupted.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group