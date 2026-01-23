The search for Jennifer Kesse continues 20 years after her disappearance

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday marks 20 years since Jennifer Kesse was reported missing.

The 24-year-old has not been seen since Jan. 24, 2006, but the case is no longer considered a cold case.

The change comes after more than two years of investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The investigation has focused on retracing the steps of the original case and revisiting past evidence to uncover new leads.

Kesse’s family continues to seek answers on this somber anniversary.

Jennifer’s parents have spoken with 9 Investigates about their fight for justice and their hope that renewed attention to the case will yield results.

Watch our full report on Friday during Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

