Search for missing teen in Lake Jessamine continues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Search crews have been working non-stop looking for a teenager in Lake Jessamine, after a canoe capsized.

Hope begins to fade, as crews continue to look for a missing teen in Lake Jessamine on day two of the search. Neighbor Bill Rockel says, “It’s sad I was hoping they would have found him yesterday.”

Neighbor Dylan Alpart says he heard the rescuers early, “This morning I got woken up with a helicopter flying over.” Crews continue to look for a missing teen in Lake Jessamine on day two of the search. As they circle the choppy water, they hope sonar will help lead them to the teen. Alpart says he noticed the kids before they put the canoe in the lake yesterday afternoon. “They were just carrying it by hand. (canoe) and they were kind of struggling with it.”

Deputies were called to the scene at around 1pm on Monday, after the canoe capsized. Neighbors say you can still see part of it in the water.

According to investigators, 4 teens fell in, but only 3 were rescued.

Rockel says, “I was surprised to see four people in the canoe itself. With all the weight it sat a little lower in the water than normal.” Alpart also saw the teens before going into the water, “We had a bad feeling watching them go out. They didn’t look well prepared. And they didn’t look like they had life jackets.” We asked deputies if the teens used life jackets and are waiting to hear back.

Rockel says he took crews out on his own boat yesterday, but he says mother nature delayed the initial search. “They were ready to go and unfortunately there was lightning in the area and they stopped and got us off the water.” As for Alpart, “It’s really shocking it’s probably one of the most tragic things that happened on this lake in a long time.”

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