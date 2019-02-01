  • Search underway for gunman after man killed in DeLand

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    DeLAND, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Thursday evening in a neighborhood, the DeLand Police Department said.

    Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 6:15 p.m. at West Euclid Avenue near South Clara Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Teens identify man who followed them home after seeing report on the news, police say

    Investigators said they believe the gunman ran away from the scene.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    Read: Netting raised under Daytona Beach Pier to combat trespassing, safety concerns

    No other details were given, but police said they will provide more details soon.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories