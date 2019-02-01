Search underway for gunman after man killed in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Thursday evening in a neighborhood, the DeLand Police Department said.
Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 6:15 p.m. at West Euclid Avenue near South Clara Avenue.
Investigators said they believe the gunman ran away from the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given, but police said they will provide more details soon.
