Teens identify man who followed them home after seeing report on the news, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A few weeks after a 62-year-old Seminole County man was arrested for driving up to random women and making sexually suggestive comments, he’s now facing charges for stalking two children in a Volusia County neighborhood.
DeLand police believe Walter Hernandez followed two 15-year-old girls home on Jan. 7 after they got off the school bus. The girls told police they were walking along Bent Oaks Boulevard when they noticed a man in a car following them.
According to police, the man followed their every step, pointed a finger at them, and mouthed something to them.
He then sped off as the girls ran into the house, police said.
Then on Jan. 11, Sanford police arrested Hernandez for driving up to women and making sexual comments in Seminole and Volusia counties. Police said the 15-year-old girls saw that report in the news and told police they believed he was the person that followed them.
In the case of the adult women, prosecutors asked the judge to hold Hernandez with no bond because they said he has a history of similar cases dating back to 1999 in Orange and Seminole counties.
In those cases, records show a handful of convictions for exposing himself and for false imprisonment.
Hernandez was already in jail on Jan. 24 when he was charged with stalking the two teen girls.
