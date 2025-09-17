SeaWorld Orlando announced new first-of-its-kind dark ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, a first-of-its-kind suspended dark ride scheduled to open in 2026.

The ride promises an immersive ocean exploration experience, taking families to the ocean’s extraordinary places aboard a state-of-the-art submersible.

SeaWorld Orlando’s website describes SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep as a “groundbreaking attraction that plunges explorers into an environment of awe and mystery, guided by the SEA Collective’s Adventure Team.”

The ride will feature advanced special effects and a spectacular finale launch celebrating the ocean’s resilience and beauty.

