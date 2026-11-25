ORLANDO, Fla. — The second annual MerryMobile Holiday Shuttle will offer free hop-on, hop-off transit across Orlando this Saturday, Nov. 28, connecting 12 neighborhood commercial districts for Small Business Saturday.

The shuttle service will operate continuously from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to encourage residents and visitors to explore independent retail shops and restaurants.

Organizers designed the transit program to unite the city’s commercial corridors during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Two continuous shuttle loops will allow passengers to travel between hundreds of independent boutiques, holiday pop-up markets and local eateries across the urban core.

Lisa Cuatt serves as the City of Orlando Main Street administrator. She highlighted the role of local neighborhood commerce in bringing the community together for the holiday season.

“MerryMobile captures the heart of what makes Orlando’s Main Streets so special: neighborly connection, shared traditions, and deep pride in our local business community,” Cuatt said. “It brings our entire city together into one shared holiday stroll, inviting everyone to step aboard, experience the personality of each district, and celebrate the entrepreneurs who make Orlando shine.”

The shuttle network spans 12 designated districts throughout Orlando: Audubon Park, City District, Curry Ford West, Gateway, Ivanhoe Village, Mills 50, Parramore, SoDo, The Drive, The Milk District, Thornton Park and West Lakes.

The routes are structured to let riders visit multiple neighborhoods in a single day.

Riders can design custom outings across the districts, connecting morning coffee and seasonal treats with gift shopping and evening dining.

The shuttle service requires no tickets or fares and is open to the general public throughout the eight-hour operational window. Information on specific stop highlights, downloadable route maps and optional donation opportunities are accessible through the official MerryMobile event page.

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