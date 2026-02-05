Second juvenile arrest this week in Flagler County for written threats to kill

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old on Feb. 4 after an investigation found the teenager had sent written threats to kill over Snapchat.

The messages, sent in a group chat, also included two photographs of a gun.

This incident marks the second time this week a juvenile has been arrested in Flagler County for written threats to kill, which is classified as a second-degree felony.

Following the arrest, the teenager was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was later transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

