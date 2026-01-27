Local

Security guard arrested after teen suffers head injury at Osceola youth academy

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A security guard was arrested on charges of child abuse in Osceola County.

Deputies said Charles-Edouard Jeune, 32, is accused of a physical altercation with a 15-year-old at the Kissimmee Youth Academy last week.

The incident resulted in the juvenile receiving stitches for a head wound, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it continues to investigate the incident.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

