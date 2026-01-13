SEE LIST: Cold weather shelters announce openings around Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Below is the list of cold weather shelters opening ahead of cold weather expected towards the end of the week in Central Florida.

This list will be continually updated as more shelters announce opening.

ORANGE COUNTY

The warming centers will be located at the gymnasiums of Barnett Park Recreation Center (4801 W Colonial Dr Park Gym, Orlando, FL 32808) and Goldenrod Recreation Center (4863 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792) on the following dates:

Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 5 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Friday, January 16, 2026 | 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

In rural East Orange County, the Bithlo Community Park(18501 Washington Ave, Orlando, FL 32820) will serve as a transportation hub, providing bus service to the Goldenrod Recreation Center.

LYNX bus pickups will occur on the following dates:

Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 16, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Additional HSN-partner locations providing homeless services include:

Coalition for the Homeless, 18 North Terry Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

Matthew’s Hope – 611 Business Park Blvd., Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orlando Union Rescue Mission, 3300 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32805

The Salvation Army Orlando (Men Only), 624 Lexington Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

The Salvation Army Orlando (Women and Children Only), 400 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

SEMINOLE COUNTY

OSCEOLA COUNTY

First United Methodist Church (1000 Ohio Ave, St Cloud, FL 34769)

Iglesia del Nazareno Casa de Vida (2367 Fortune Road Kissimmee, FL)

Poinciana Christian Church (3181 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746)

VOLUSIA COUNTY

The Bridge, operated by the Neighborhood Center at 421 S. Palmetto Ave. in DeLand, will provide overnight cold-weather sheltering.

Guests may arrive starting at 6:30 p.m. and may stay until approximately 8 a.m. the following morning, with breakfast provided before the shelter closes.

On the east side of the county, cold-weather sheltering will be coordinated through Halifax Urban Ministries.

Those needing shelter or transportation to one are encouraged to contact HUM at 386-317-5886 as soon as possible

FLAGLER COUNTY

The Sheltering Tree is opening on Thursday and Friday this week due to cold overnight temperatures expected to fall below 40 degrees at the end of the workweek. The shelter operated at the Rock Transformation Center

The Rock Transformation Center is located at 2200 N. State Street. The cold-weather shelter will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 a.m. the following day.

Transportation Pick-Up Spots

Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 4:30 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

