SEE: New mural unveiled at Orlando Museum of Art to honor Pulse victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art has unveiled a new mural to commemorate the Pulse victims.

The new mural includes portraits of each of the 49 victims.

On Monday, the seventh anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, many families of the victims gathered at the new mural instead of at the OnePulse remembrance ceremony over frustration with the lack of progress on that permanent memorial.

Photos: Remembering the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 59 49 victims of the Pulse mass shooting 49 victims of the Pulse mass shooting

The new memorial is staying at the Orlando Museum of Art.

READ: ‘Our hearts remain broken’: Community reflects on 7 years since Pulse tragedy

Victims, survivors and some first responders painted on the walls, including one survivor who couldn’t be there for the unveiling.

READ: Central Florida community remembers lives lost 7 years after Pulse nightclub shooting

Video: Central Florida community remembers lives lost 7 years after Pulse nightclub shooting Central Florida will gather Monday to remember the 49 lives lost seven years after the Pulse nightclub shooting. (WFTV)









Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group