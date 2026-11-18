WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — See’s Candies has opened three seasonal pop-up shops in Central Florida, offering chocolates and holiday gifts through Dec. 24.

The temporary shops, called Holiday Gifting Centers, are located at Melbourne Square, The Avenue Viera and Winter Garden Village.

Where to find the shops

Melbourne Square: 1700 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne

1700 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne The Avenue Viera: 2270 Town Center Ave., Melbourne

2270 Town Center Ave., Melbourne Winter Garden Village: 3251 Daniels Road, Winter Garden

The shops carry boxed chocolates, peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, Nuts & Chews assortments, truffles, lollipops and stocking stuffers, according to the company.

Seasonal shops mark company’s 105th anniversary

See’s Candies, founded in California in 1921, is celebrating its 105th anniversary this year.

“We’re always excited for the opportunity to bring the See’s experience to more communities, especially during the holiday season,” said Pat Egan, president and CEO of See’s Candies. “As we celebrate 105 years of bringing joy to our customers, we look forward to continuing that tradition through these seasonal pop-ups and making the holidays a little sweeter for everyone who visits.”

Shoppers can find location information through the See’s Candies shop locator.

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