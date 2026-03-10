Semi-truck blocking all lanes southbound on Florida Turnpike

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck crash on Florida’s Turnpike South has blocked all southbound lanes in Osceola County.

Officials are slowly allowing people to drive around the crash on the shoulder of the road.

Expect significant traffic backups while officials work to clear the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

SEMI CRASH TURNPIKE SOUTHBOUND

