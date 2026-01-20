Semi-truck fire shuts down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A large semi-truck fire shut down a part of Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday.

The semi-truck caught fire in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 232, near Saint Cloud.

All southbound lanes of the turnpike were shut down as crews responded to the blaze.

It’s unclear how the fire started and how long traffic will be impacted.

It's unclear how the fire started and how long traffic will be impacted.

