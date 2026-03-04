Local

Seminole County Animal Services launches Working Cat Program

Seminole County Animal Services is inviting property owners to join its Working Cat Program, which involves placing independent cats in settings like barns and warehouses

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Purrrfect Angels Cat Rescue and Sanctuary Jannett Santiago created Purrrfect Angels Cat Rescue and Sanctuary in Howey-in-the-Hills.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is inviting property owners to join its Working Cat Program, which involves placing independent cats in settings like barns and warehouses.

The program offers a second chance for cats unsuitable for traditional household life to live in environments that better align with their natural instincts.

The cats act as natural, eco-friendly pest control agents for the properties where they are kept. In return, they get regular food, water, shelter, and dedicated care from the property owners.

Residents interested in adopting a working cat for their property can reach out to the county for additional details.

Seminole County Animal Services is available by phone at (407) 665-5201.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read