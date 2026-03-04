Seminole County Animal Services launches Working Cat Program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is inviting property owners to join its Working Cat Program, which involves placing independent cats in settings like barns and warehouses.

The program offers a second chance for cats unsuitable for traditional household life to live in environments that better align with their natural instincts.

The cats act as natural, eco-friendly pest control agents for the properties where they are kept. In return, they get regular food, water, shelter, and dedicated care from the property owners.

Residents interested in adopting a working cat for their property can reach out to the county for additional details.

Seminole County Animal Services is available by phone at (407) 665-5201.

