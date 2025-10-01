Seminole County animal shelter’s overcapacity putting strain on the pets

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County Animal Services shelter is deep in an emergency crisis and is now operating over capacity.

The overwhelming number of animals is forcing staff to take desperate measures, including housing dogs and cats in crates that are being stacked in hallways and offices.

The facility, which is meant to comfortably hold around 200 animals, is currently caring for nearly 400 pets.

“We are at 151% capacity as of today,” said Chris Stronko, division manager for Seminole County Animal Services. “Right now, we are full, and we have animals in crates and cages in the hallways and in the specific rooms for those animals, and there’s no end in sight.”

The massive overflow puts incredible strain on the pets, increasing their stress levels.

“Stress is a real thing with animals, just as it is with people and when anywhere where your population is compacted and dense, it increases the stress on the animals,” Stronko explained.

Stronko pointed to three main reasons for the current record overcrowding:

-COVID pets: Animals adopted during the pandemic, when people were home, are now being surrendered.

-Strict housing rules: Landlord and rental restrictions on pet breeds, size and deposits are forcing families to give up their companions.

-High prices: The rising cost of pet food, veterinarian care and supplies is making it too expensive for some residents to keep their pets.

To quickly reduce the animal population and save lives, the shelter has started a huge effort: free adoptions.

The adoption fees are sponsored by donations and will run through the weekend, with the shelter reevaluating the promotion on Monday.

Stronko urged the community to consider a shelter pet, saying many “realize they’ve been rescued to a better life, and they become some of the best animals you will ever own.”

Shelter leaders say the only way to quickly fix this problem and open up crucial space is to foster or adopt a pet today.

Adoption details and shelter hours can be found here.

