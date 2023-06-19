Seminole County asks for public input on parks before ahead of master plan

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is looking to improve the quality of life for residents when they visit a county park.

Officials want to hear from those who use the parks to determine how they move forward on their master plan over the next decade.

The county is looking to spend tens of millions of dollars on all of their parks over the 10 years, but they want to first hear from you on how to make those improvements.

It will take about six months to collect all the data, officials said. They know there is a need for improved lighting for sporting events, and they want to hear from groups looking for places to enjoy activities such as pickleball.

The survey goes online Tuesday, and there will be two open houses, the first of which is set for tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Mary High School.

