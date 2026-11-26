ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida homebuyers have more properties to choose from as inventory reaches its highest level of the year, giving buyers more room to negotiate.

The Orlando Regional Realtor Association’s October report recorded 12,762 homes on the market, up from 12,464 in September.

Sales fell 6% month over month to 2,185, while the median sale price slipped from $399,610 to $398,719. Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association

More choices for buyers

The market had approximately 5.8 months of housing supply in October, approaching the six-month level the association considers balanced.

“We’re looking at just under six months of inventory, which historically has always been the target range for a balanced market,” said Chris Atwell, the association’s president.

More available homes can give buyers opportunities to negotiate prices or request help with closing costs. Sellers face more competition as buyers compare listings.

Amendment 3 could influence December activity

Atwell expects some prospective Florida residents to accelerate their plans because of the recently approved Amendment 3.

“I think you’re going to see something of a race to really get some properties under contract,” he said.

The amendment increases the homestead exemption for nonschool property taxes to as much as $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with inflation adjustments afterward, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. It takes effect Jan. 1.

What the residency deadline means

People who establish Florida residency by Dec. 31, 2026, can become eligible for the larger exemption when they purchase a qualifying home and establish homestead. They do not have to purchase a home by the residency cutoff.

People who become Florida residents afterward can receive the baseline exemption upon qualifying, with eligibility for the increased exemption beginning in their fifth year of receiving a homestead exemption.

The exemption reduces assessed value subject to nonschool property taxes. It is not a dollar-for-dollar reduction in a homeowner’s tax bill.

Mortgage rates ease but remain above 7%

Mortgage rates declined heading into Thanksgiving, although borrowing costs remain higher than a year ago.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.21% on Nov. 25, down from 7.28% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac. A year earlier, it averaged 6.23%

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group