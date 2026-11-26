ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard and forward Kevin Porter Jr., the team announced. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, in accordance with team policy.

Jeff Weltman, the president of basketball operations for the Orlando Magic, confirmed the transaction. “The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr.,” Weltman said. Porter will wear No. 7 for the franchise.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound player appeared in 38 games with 36 starts for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Porter averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.18 steals in 33.2 minutes per game while shooting 87.8% from the free-throw line. He scored in double figures 32 times, recorded 10 double-doubles, had two triple-doubles and reached a season high of 32 points against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 6 and the Miami Heat on Feb. 24.

Milwaukee originally selected Porter in the first round with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. With more than 309 career regular-season games and 186 starts, he has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee.

Throughout his regular-season career, he has averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.23 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. Porter has also appeared in five playoff games, averaging 11.2 points, and spent the 2023-24 season in Greece.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group