Seminole County assistant principal named finalist for top state honor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida assistant principal known for tackling tough school challenges and student support issues has been named one of three finalists for Florida’s 2026 Assistant Principal of the Year award.

Ryan Garrett, who serves at Tuskawilla Middle School, was selected by the Florida Department of Education as one of the state’s top assistant principal finalists. Recognition reserved for school leaders who make a measurable impact on students, campus culture and academic outcomes.

At Tuskawilla Middle, school leaders say Garrett has built a reputation for stepping into complicated problems that directly affect students, whether that means rebuilding schedules to make sure every student gets required classes or strengthening support systems for students who need extra help.

Seminole, Garrett, Headshot

One of the biggest changes tied to his leadership has been within the school’s Exceptional Student Education program, where administrators say a co-teaching model introduced under his leadership has become a district example for how classrooms can better serve students with different learning needs.

School officials also credit Garrett with helping reduce chronic absenteeism by leading intervention efforts tied to attendance and student support.

Principal Randy Shuler said Garrett’s impact reaches beyond day-to-day operations because he consistently focuses on what students need first.

Outside the school building, Garrett has also spent the last decade serving with The Christmas Bike Program, a local charity that provides bicycles and helmets to underserved children in the community.

Seminole County Public Schools says that combination of school leadership and community service helped set him apart in this year’s selection process.

The winner of Florida’s Assistant Principal of the Year award will be announced later this month.

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