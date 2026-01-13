Seminole County Customers missing out on SCOUT discount after LYNX bus routes eliminated

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Most LYNX bus routes in Seminole County have been eliminated, including all routes serving the city of Sanford, marking a major shift in how residents get around the county.

The cuts represent a significant change for riders like Fernando Soto, who previously relied on the bus system to travel to medical appointments.

On the first full workday under the new transit system, which replaces traditional bus routes with the SCOUT on-demand van service, empty bus stops were visible across the county. LYNX workers were stationed nearby to redirect riders who were unaware of the changes.

County officials told Channel 9 the SCOUT service experienced a spike in demand as commuters adjusted to the new system, with average wait times around 40 minutes.

Officials are urging riders to rethink how they plan their trips.

“The difference is that you don’t have to get ready and walk to the bus stop. You can do all that getting ready at home while you’re waiting for your scout ride,” said Chris Patton with Seminole County Government.

The SCOUT on-demand service was rolled out in October. County leaders say the program could save approximately $5 million by the end of the budget year.

They also said customers could be saving money, but not enough are taking advantage of the available fare discounts.

“We’re seeing a larger fare box than we had in previous days and that’s not good,” Patton said. “There are a number of discounts for elderly, students, low-income, disability discounts. They can get you rides for almost 50 cents a pop out around the county.”

Channel 9 has received complaints from riders reporting hour-long wait times leading into the weekend. County officials say expanding the SCOUT fleet and adding drivers could help shorten those waits in the future.

“When we start heading towards close to an hour wait time, we want to dial those back,” said Patton. “So, as we go through this week, we’ll continue to monitor it and see where those are.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group