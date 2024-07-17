Seminole County drivers should be aware of overnight closures on SR 426

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County drivers are dealing with an overnight closure on a popular road.

Channel 9 Traffic Anchor Alexa Lorenzo breaks down the work and how long it will last.

The Florida Department of Transportation will resurface State Road 426 from Mystic Lake Drive (Starwood Drive) to Eyrie Drive.

The resurfacing project will include safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians.

Read: Florida joins ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ traffic enforcement

These safety improvements include reconstructing curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

It will also upgrade crosswalk signals and pedestrian lighting.

Speed signs will help drivers know when they hit past the posted speed limit.

Read: Officials offer safety tips for teen drivers

There will be overnight lane closures on S.R. 426 East and West from Dead Road to Red Bug Lake Road.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group