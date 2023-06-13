Seminole County officials working to update floodplain maps; what that means for residents

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials are in the process of updating their floodplain maps in the western part of the county from Wekiva to Altamonte Springs.

That means some who were previously in the floodplain may no longer be, and those who were not may be added.

There are currently nearly 3,900 parcels in the Wekiva Basin designated in the floodplain, but the latest study approved by commissioners shows that number will likely double.

Heavy rains from Hurricane Ian flooded an area of Altamonte Springs last September. It’s a neighborhood adjacent to the Little Wekiva River and one of five major areas being looked at in the western part of the county as a flood–prone area.

$35-million will be spent to help control flooding there and in 33 other areas through various means.

However, the biggest areas of concern are the Sanlando Springs and Bear Lake areas, which are first and second on the list of flood-prone areas.

“Today, the board approved staff to adapt that to study and also to continue to revise that map and submit it to FEMA,” Seminole County Public Works Director Jean Jreij explained.

In addition to the project improvements, Jreij says 3,386 new parcels will be added to the floodplain while 595 parcels will no longer be included.

That could be good news for those who had flood insurance, and bad news for those who may now want to consider getting it.

“The flood insurance when you are as a floodplain normally is higher,” Jreij said.

The plan will now go to FEMA and is a first step in the process of updating the floodplain, which Jreij says could take about a year to complete.

The average cost of flood insurance in Florida is $677 per year for a policy from the National Flood Insurance Program.

Flood insurance in Florida covers damage from scenarios such as storm surge and overflowing rivers.

To see flood zones across the state of Florida, click here.

