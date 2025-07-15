Seminole County Sheriff’s Office offering teen driving course

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office wants to keep teenagers safe behind the wheel.

The department is hosting its Teen Driver Challenge course on July 26 and Aug. 16. It’s an eight-hour course that gives teens knowledge and hands-on experience that deputies say will reduce serious and deadly crashes.

Click here to learn more and sign up.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group