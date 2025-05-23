Seminole County substitute teacher accused of punching student with autism

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A substitute teacher in Seminole County is facing battery charges after allegedly hitting a student who has autism.

Jeffrey Jung, a substitute teacher at Seminole High School, was arrested Monday by Sanford police.

According to a report, witnesses said Jung punched the student in the ribs and arm while he was lying on a mat.

Officials said a staff member stepped in to stop the alleged attack.

Seminole County Public Schools sent us a statement to Channel 9 saying that he is no longer an employee with the district.

School officials said they are also fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group