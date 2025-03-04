Seminole County woman sentenced to prison on animal cruelty charges, prosecutors say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County woman was sentenced this week on charges related to animal cruelty, according to state prosecutors.

Officials said Tonya Grose was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Her arrest came in 2023 after police said they found several malnourished animals, along with animal remains at her home on Ballard Street.

Investigations said dozens of animals were removed from her property after giving her 30 days to improve their treatment and living conditions.

