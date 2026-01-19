Body Camera: Longwood officer-involved shooting leads to unarmed person death

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A recent officer-involved shooting in Longwood resulted in the death of an unarmed man after an encounter with police on State Road 434 and Rangeline Road.

Investigators say the incident occurred last Tuesday, and they now believe the individual was suicidal.

Body camera footage shows police officers responding to the scene, where they believed the person was a threat after repeatedly pulling his hands out of his pockets.

Investigators later clarified that he was unarmed during the encounter.

Local officials will review the body camera footage to evaluate police procedures and consider policy changes related to non-lethal response options in similar incidents.

