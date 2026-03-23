Candyland Skatepark in Longwood reopens with upgraded features

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Candyland Skatepark in Longwood has reopened following several weeks of improvements. The work, carried out with help from Mr. Bikes n Boards and a group of volunteers, focused mainly on upgrading the pump track and refreshing parts of the skatepark layout.

The park was closed temporarily in early March to allow for new concrete work and other changes. Community volunteers assisted during the process, and the City of Longwood supported the effort to get the facility back online.

The updated features are now available for skateboarders, BMX riders, scooter users, and inline skaters of all levels.

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