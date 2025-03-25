‘Cold and calculated’ Sanford Police arrest suspect for 2022 homicide

SANDFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police Investigators have arrested Thallas Jerome Inman Jr. in connection with the November 20, 2022, homicide of Isaiah Ezrah Diaz.

Based on the report obtained by the Sanford Police Department and the investigation that transpired after the death of Diaz, probable cause was established, indicating that Inman was one of the gunmen involved in the 2022 homicide.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Thallas Jerome Inman Jr. Sanford Police Arrest Suspect for 2022 Homicide (Sanford Police Department /Sanford Police Department)

Sanford Investigators consulted with the State Attorney’s Office in order to issue a warrant for Inman for the charge of First Degree Premeditated Homicide Murder.

At the time of the arrest, Inman was in custody at John East Polk Correctional Facility as a result of an unrelated Premeditated First Degree Murder case and other charges.

Chief Cecil Smith stated regarding the arrest, “While we cannot bring Isaiah back to his family, we do hope that this arrest is a step towards healing for Isaiah’s family. Our Investigators have continued to work every lead on this case, determined that the perpetrators face justice. They will continue to do so to ensure that all of those involved in taking Isaiah from his loved ones will be held accountable.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this homicide or the location of any remaining suspects please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit CRIMELINE .

